Sea turtles set nesting record at Cape Hatteras seashore

In this July 5, 2019, photo provided by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, a loggerhead sea turtle returns to the ocean after nesting on Ossabaw Island, Ga. The giant, federally protected turtles are having an egg-laying boom on beaches in Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina, where scientists have counted record numbers of nests this summer. (Georgia Department of Natural Resources via AP)

HATTERAS, N.C. (AP) — Sea turtles again have set a record for nesting at the Cape Hatteras National Seashore in North Carolina.

A news release from the National Park Service says that with more than a month to go before the nesting season typically winds down, rangers discovered the 326th nest on Monday. The previous record of 325 was set in 2016.

As of Tuesday, there are 317 loggerhead nests, 11 green sea turtle nests, and one of Kemp’s Ridley nest.

Tracy Ziegler, chief of resource management and science for National Parks of Eastern North Carolina, says it’s estimated that almost 11,000 sea turtle eggs have been deposited in beaches on Bodie, Hatteras, and Ocracoke islands.