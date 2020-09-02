Search crews locate body of girl swept away by floodwaters in Johnston County; boy still missing

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) – Search teams have located the body of a young girl who was swept away by floodwaters with her brother in Smithfield late Monday.

Sheriff Steve Bizzell confirmed the body was found in a tributary of the Neuse River around 5 p.m.

“We are still searching for that little boy,” Bizzell said.

Previous coverage: Family of children swept away in Johnston County floodwaters prays by river

The children, 5-year-old Alexa and 4-year-old Abraham Jr., were in their mother’s car around 11:30 p.m. when it ended up in a flooded creek off Galilee Road in Smithfield.

“It’s tough on the guys today, but at least we found the girl we will continue the search on the ground and by boat,” Bizzell said. “Everyone’s emotional the family, deputies, I’m emotional. Anytime we have a case involving children — someone’s child someone’s loved one — brother and sister, I’m emotional, deputies are emotional. It’s tough.”

Heavy rains pounded the area – bringing the Neuse River to moderate flood stage.

The mother was able to call 911 after the car was swept off the road.

As a rescue team reached the car, they were able to pull the mother and child from the car but the boat capsized and the boy was swept out of a firefighter’s arm, according to Bizzell.

The car was found later.

K-9s and helicopters were deployed to help in the search on Tuesday.

Bizzell says the search has been difficult and dangerous, and the thought of the children was heavy on the minds of the first responders.

CBS 17 will update this story.