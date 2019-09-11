Search for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect prompts lockdowns in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — A community college’s campus and a hospital in Elizabeth City have been placed on lockdown as law enforcement officials search for a shooting suspect.

Elizabeth City police said in a news release officers responded to a Travelers Inn on North Road Street Wednesday for a tip about a wanted suspect.

The suspect, 22-year-old Caprie Anthony Paige, is wanted in connection to a Sept. 2 shooting that happened on Edge Street, police said.

Paige is wanted on charges of assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill, shooting into an occupied vehicle, and damage to person property. He is considered armed and dangerous, police said.

The search for Paige prompted lockdowns at College of Alblemarle’s Elizabeth City campus and Sentara Albemarle Medical Center.

Currituck County Schools shared a message from the community college Wednesday morning that said the lockdown was put into effect as a precaution.

People were asked not to go on campus until an “all clear” message is released. There was no immediate threat to the campus, according to the message.

College of the Albemarle also has campuses in the Dare County town of Manteo, on Roanoke Island and in Edenton.

Sentara Healthcare officials said the medical center’s lockdown means employees are stationed at each entry to help visitors and patients in and out of the facility.

Elizabeth City police said anyone with information on the shooting that can help the investigation can call 252-335-4321 or the Crime Line at 252-335-5555.