Search underway for missing person at Hanging Rock

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. — Crews are currently searching for a missing person at Hanging Rock State Park, according to a Stokes and Surry County incident alert.

The search began and Saturday and has now led into Sunday.

Officials are asking for people to avoid the area and to not fire guns around the mountain.

Crews are hearing gun shots and are worried because they are in the woods searching.

K9 teams are on the ground as well, and the gun shots can frighten the working dogs.

This is a developing story.