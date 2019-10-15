Search warrant results in convicted felon arrested on drug charges

MIDDLESEX, N.C. (WNCT) A search warrant resulted in the arrest of a convicted felon in Nash County, officials said.

On Tuesday around 3:30 P.M., the Nash County Sheriff’s Office, and the Tar River Regional Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at 13459 Cope Avenue in Middlesex regarding the sale and distribution of crack cocaine.

The search warrant resulted in the seizure of approximately 47.5 grams of assorted crack and powder cocaine, assorted drug paraphernalia, a Smith and Wesson .357 revolver, and about $2,000.00 in US currency.

47-year-old Wayne Douglas Wilson was charged with the following:

Trafficking cocaine by possession

Trafficking cocaine by manufacture

Maintain dwelling for a controlled substance

Possession of a firearm by a felon

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Officials said that Wilson is also a convicted felon out of Wake County.

Wilson was sent to the Nash County Detention Center under a $100,000 bond.