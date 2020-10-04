Second anti-racism mural unveiled in Winterville

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A second anti-racism mural has been unveiled in Winterville’s Hillcrest Park by the People Against Racism organization.

The mural depicts a young black man standing in the road with a packet of skittles. A sign over his head reads “I just want to live.”

This is the second mural that’s been added to the park. The first one was unveiled to the public in mid September, reading “People Against Racism” in bold yellow letters.

“We feel like there’s been some growth…progress,” said Rebuild Christian Center Church pastor Darron Carmon. “We’ve been able to communicate our message and draw people to it. We’ve been able to have more dialog about it,” said Pastor Carmon.

Carmon tells WNCT that People Against Racism will continue fighting for unity during these difficult times.