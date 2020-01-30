Second Lady Karen Pence addresses employment challenges at Camp Lejeune

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WNCT) – Second Lady Karen Pence is offering support and encouragement to military spouses aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune.

It’s part of the Second Lady’s campaign, she launched back in 2018. As a part of her mission to support military spouses, Pence has been listening to their concerns.

Among the challenges military spouses face are frequent moves, periods of being a single parent when their spouse is deployed, and occupational licensing.

When military families relocate every few years, spouses with professional careers have to get new licenses for those jobs.

Pence said new rules under the Trump administration allows military spouses to retain their state of residency. It helps them keep their licenses for business purposes if they have to move out of state to a different base.

“We know that military spouses struggle to recertify their occupational licenses as they move and on ​average you move every two to three years,” said Pence.

About 34 percent of military spouses work in fields requiring a state license in order to practice.

Pence noted that under a defense bill President Trump signed, military spouses can be paid back any costs for relicensing or recertification. ​