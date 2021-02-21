Second teen reported missing from Davidson County, deputies asking for public’s help in locating 15-year-old Kayla Carlson

Kayla Carlson has been missing since Tuesday, February 16, 2021 from Lexington, NC.

LEXINGTON, N.C. — The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 15-year-old girl.

Kayla Carlson has been missing since Tuesday, February 16, 2021 from Lexington, NC.

The circumstances surrounding her disappearance are unclear at this time.

Kayla’s disappearance comes just days after another Davidson County teen, Savannah Childress, went missing from Denton.

Childress has since been located safely in Arkansas with her alleged kidnapper. It is unclear at this time if the two cases are related.

Anyone with information about Kayla Carlson is asked to contact the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 242-2100.