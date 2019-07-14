Secret brand deodorant donates $529,000 to US women’s soccer

United States’ Megan Rapinoe celebrates after scoring her side’s second goal during the Women’s World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between France and the United States at the Parc des Princes, in Paris, Friday, June 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

NEW YORK (AP) — Procter & Gamble, a sponsor of the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team, is now supporting its members’ fight for equal pay.

The company, which supports U.S. soccer through its Secret deodorant brand, says it will donate $529,000 — $23,000 for each of the 23 players on the U.S. team that won the World Cup earlier this month — to help close the pay gap. The sponsor took out a full-page ad printed in The New York Times on Sunday urging the U.S. Soccer Federation to “be on the right side of history.”

“Let’s take this moment of celebration to propel women’s sports forward,” Secret says in the ad. “We urge the US Soccer Federation to be a beacon of strength and end gender pay inequality once and for all.”

In March, 28 members of the USWNT sued the US Soccer Federation for alleged gender discrimination. The suit claims the federation pays the women less than members of the men’s national team.

The big surprise happened near the end of McCartney’s concert when he announced he had a special guest!

Variety reports Starr played the drums for two songs “Sergeant Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” and “Helter Skelter.”

Starr then threw his sticks into the audience.

As Starr left the stage McCartney reportedly chanted Starr’s signature catch-phrase “Peace and Love.”

According to Variety, their last live appearance together was in 2014 for the taping of a television special.