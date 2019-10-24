Section of Carteret County road closing for 2 weekends

NEWPORT, N.C. (WNCT)– N.C. Department of Transportation plans to close a section of a Carteret County road over the next two weekends to make improvements.

Between 9 a.m. Oct. 26 and 6:30 p.m. Oct. 27, NCDOT will close Hibbs Road from U.S. 70 to Landfill Road.

The section will close again at 8 a.m. November 2 and reopen at 6:30 p.m. November 3.

During the closure, NCDOT will widen both sides of Hibbs Road and place a new layer of asphalt near the U.S. 70 intersection.

Traffic will be detoured onto U.S. 70, N.C. 24 and McCabe Road.

Due to the detour each weekend, drivers should anticipate needing extra time for their commute.

Drivers are also urged to use caution around the construction.

This project includes pedestrian and signal upgrades in several locations around Newport.

The project costs about $605,000.