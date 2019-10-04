Section of Jones County Hwy. to close for about 12 hours Monday

POLLOCKSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A six-mile section of a Jones County highway will close for construction for about 12 hours Monday.

Beginning Monday at 6:30 a.m. the southbound lanes of the U.S. 17 Bypass between U.S. 70 and U.S. 17 Business will be closed.

All lanes are expected to reopen around 6:30 p.m.

During the closure, N.C. Department of Transportation contract crews will be paving at the interchange.

Eastbound motorists on U.S. 70 wanting to access U.S. 17 South will continue past the interchange and drive about six miles to the U.S. 17 Business exit, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard.

Drivers will continue down the ramp, making a right at the light to drive about 7 miles on U.S. 17 Business South.

Westbound motorists on U.S. 70 will drive past the interchange and exit at Clarks Road.

Drivers will turn left at the stop sign, continue across the bridge to make a left back onto U.S. 70 east.

People will drive about six miles to the U.S. 17 Business exit, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard.

Drivers will make a right at the light and drive about 7 miles on U.S. 17 Business South.

The construction is part of a 16.3-mile project, which starts south of Belgrade and ties into the U.S. 17 bypass around New Bern.

The project costs about $143.4 million and is expected to be completed in November.



