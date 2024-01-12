(The Hill) — A security guard appeared to tackle a protester during a campaign event for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) in Iowa Thursday night.

A protester attempted to join DeSantis on stage at the Never Back Down PAC event in Ames, Iowa on Thursday night to display a sign reading, “DeSantis: Climate Criminal.” As he climbed on stage, a video posted by a CBS News reporter on X, formerly Twitter, shows a security guard tackling him just moments later.

“That is is wrong with the college system right there, that’s exhibit A,” DeSantis said as security removed the protester.

Just minutes before the protester rushed the stage, other protesters also interrupted the event and were removed by security.

“Second thing is second, excuse me, hold on. Excuse me. I’m doing this…. but you’re interrupting and you’re being rude. Everyone else is listening. And you’re butting in. I don’t care. I know you have an agenda. I know you have an agenda,” DeSantis said to the protesters, who continued to shout as they were removed by security.

The Sunrise Movement, an advocacy group that demands action on climate change, reposted the video and hit DeSantis over his “fossil fuel donors.”

“Lately, DeSantis has been seeing us almost as much as he sees his fossil fuel donors. And for some reason his security guards aren’t as friendly to us as they are to them,” the Sunrise Movement wrote on X.

The Hill has reached out to Never Back Down for comment.