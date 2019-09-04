Sen. Brent Jackson urges N.C. residents to prepare as Dorian approaches

Raleigh, N.C. (WNCT) – Senator Brent Jackson (R-Sampson) urged North Carolina residents to start preparing for the storm now.
“After Matthew and Florence, North Carolinians know all too well how devastating a storm of this magnitude can be,” said Sen. Brent Jackson. Now is the time to stock up on supplies such as drinking water, nonperishable foods, flashlights, extra batteries, first aid kits, gas, medications and other items that your family may need. Residents should take this situation seriously and be ready to heed any evacuation orders ahead of the storm’s arrival.”