Closings
Alexander Paul Institute of Hair Design Arapahoe Charter School Arendell Parrott Academy Beaufort County Community College Beaufort County Schools Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain - Carteret and Craven Counties Carteret County 3B District Courts City of New Bern Craven County District Courts Dare County Schools Duplin County Government Eastern Dermatology Greene County Schools Hertford County Public Schools Hyde County Government Ignite Innovation Academy- Pitt Lenoir County Public Schools Living Water Christian School Mid-Atlantic Christian University Mt. Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune NC Wesleyan College - Goldsboro North Carolina Wesleyan College Northeast Regional School of Biotechnology and Agriscience Onslow County Courthouse Onslow County Schools Pamlico Christian Academy Pamlico Community College Pamlico County 3B District Courts Pamlico County Schools Pitt County Schools Pocosin Innovative Charter The Broad Street Clinic The Epiphany School of Global Studies The Oakwood School Tiller Charter School Town of Richlands University of Mount Olive/Mt Olive Washington Montessori Public Charter School Winterville Charter Academy

Sen. Brent Jackson urges N.C. residents to prepare as Dorian approaches

Raleigh, N.C. (WNCT) – Senator Brent Jackson (R-Sampson) urged North Carolina residents to start preparing for the storm now.

“After Matthew and Florence, North Carolinians know all too well how devastating a storm of this magnitude can be,” said Sen. Brent Jackson. Now is the time to stock up on supplies such as drinking water, nonperishable foods, flashlights, extra batteries, first aid kits, gas, medications and other items that your family may need. Residents should take this situation seriously and be ready to heed any evacuation orders ahead of the storm’s arrival.”

