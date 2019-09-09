Sen. Thom Tillis tours storm damage in Pollocksville

As parts of the east recover from Hurricane Dorian, Jones County is still dealing with the impact of Hurricane Florence.

Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC) toured the Filling Station in Pollocksville Monday morning.

The center offers assistance with nutrition and development needs. It experienced about $60,000 in damage from last year’s storm.

The senator called the visit a chance to see what can be done to help the food bank.

“These volunteers, people working at the food banks across that state are actually focused on what ​they want to do and that’s actually serving the community and not filling out paperwork,” said Tillis.

He adds that half a billion dollars in federal funds for recovery and preparedness haven’t been spent.

“So we’re really emphasizing, working with the governor, working with the counties, working with the​ towns, to figure out the most efficient way to get the money into the community as quickly as possible,” said Tillis.

He’s working with town officials to efficiently distribute the money as quickly as possible.