Sen. Thom Tillis: Trump will grant Governor’s emergency declaration

(WNCT) Senator Thom Tillis said President Donald Trump will be granting the Governor’s emergency declaration.
Thom Tillis said that after a phone conversation, Trump assured that North Carolina will have the full resources of the federal government to respond to Dorian.
