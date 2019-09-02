Sen. Thom Tillis: Trump will grant Governor’s emergency declaration

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Thom Tillis_405595

(WNCT) Senator Thom Tillis said President Donald Trump will be granting the Governor’s emergency declaration.

Thom Tillis said that after a phone conversation, Trump assured that North Carolina will have the full resources of the federal government to respond to Dorian.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV