Greenville, North Carolina, 29 November, 2023 — On Tuesday night, families and guests gathered at the National Guard Armory near the Pitt-Greenville Airport to celebrate promotions and achievements for cadets in the Pitt-Greenville Composite Squadron. During the celebration, nineteen cadets were awarded a promotion certificate. The highlight of the evening was the presentation of the Billy Mitchell Award to Cadet Second Lieutenant Calen Gliniak, a fifteen-year old sophomore from South Central High School. The award was presented by Senator Kandie Smith and Civil Air Patrol Group 3 Commander, Lt Col Asbell.

The Mitchell Award marks completion of Phase II of the CAP Cadet Program. In order to earn this award, cadets must pass a series of leadership, aerospace and physical fitness tests and attend character development training for each achievement from Cadet Airman Basic through Cadet Chief Master Sergeant. Furthermore, Mitchell cadets must have passed comprehensive examinations on leadership and aerospace topics and have completed a week-long encampment immersing them in a challenging Core Values and Stem environment. Only 15% of Civil Air Patrol cadets achieve the Mitchell Award.

The U.S. Air Force respects Mitchell Award recipients’ accomplishments. Mitchell cadets who enlist in the Air Force enter the service at the advanced grade of E-3, Airman First Class. The service also looks favorably upon Mitchell cadets when evaluating AFROTC and Academy applicants.

Once a cadet earns the Mitchell Award, he or she becomes a cadet officer, is promoted to the grade of cadet second lieutenant, and is challenged to lead and serve junior-ranking cadets, while continuing to develop into a “dynamic American and aerospace leader.”

The Civil Air Patrol’s Cadet Program is open to youth aged 12 through 18. Additionally, there are volunteer opportunities for adults, pilots, and non-pilots alike that wish to join. For more information, visit GoCivilAirPatrol.com.