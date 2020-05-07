Send Video Questions: WNCT to air COVID-19 Response Congressional Town Hall on May 12

(WNCT) Next Tuesday, you will have a chance to hear and talk to your congressman about the coronavirus outbreak.

WNCT will air a COVID-19 Response Congressional Town Hall from 7-8 p.m. featuring our two congressmen representing eastern North Carolina, G.K. Butterfield, and Dr. Greg Murphy.

If you would like to send in a video question on the federal COVID-19 response for the congressmen, just record your name, town and question. Then email it to newsdesk@wnct.com

The deadline for video entrees is May 11 at 3 p.m.