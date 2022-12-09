EASTERN N.C. (WNCT) — A sensory-friendly meet-and-greet with Santa Claus is happening across eastern North Carolina. Easter-Seals and United Cerebral Palsy are holding their second-annual Sensitive Santa event.

Anice Daughtry, Easterseals UCP Recreation and Wellness Supervisor, said, “It’s an event where children with special needs can come and meet with Santa and have their picture taken with Santa in a calm, friendly environment where they can avoid a long line, the loud crowds and they can just take their time with Santa.”

Members of the group said that all of their locations in ENC are hosting this event in December and that hopefully, this event will inspire more groups to do something similar.

To schedule a time with Sensitive Santa, call this number (252) 756-6533.