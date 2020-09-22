September is Nation Suicide Prevention Month

GREENVILLE, N.C.(WNCT) September is National Suicide Prevention month.

No matter what you or someone you know is going through there is help.

Struggling is normal, asking for help is empowering.

Receive help by calling 1-800-273-TALK (8255)

*Press 1 if you are a Veteran or military member, you will be connected with skilled counselors in your area 24/7.

Hope 4 NC Helpline 1-855-587-3463

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is staffed with trained professionals who can help with a range of issues:

  • Substance abuse
  • Bullying
  • Sexual orientation
  • Trauma from abuse
  • Economic worries
  • Relationship and family problems
  • Depression
  • Mental or physical illness
  • Loneliness

To chat with someone online or get more information: http://www.suicidepreventionlifeline.org

