Several people arrested as part of ‘Operation Early Fall Clean-Up’

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) Several people have been arrested as part of Operation Early Fall Clean-Up throughout eastern North Carolina.

Operation Early Fall Clean-Up was conducted by the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office by making purchases throughout the areas of Pink Hill, Beulaville, Wallace, Rose Hill, Warsaw, Mount Olive, Richlands, Goldsboro, and Kenansville.

The investigation was focused on drug dealers selling in the Duplin County area.

Officials said that many substances were purchased ranging from methamphetamine, pills, crack cocaine, marijuana, and heroin from a large number of dealers.

The investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are expected.

The following were arrested and placed in the Duplin County Jail with bonds ranging from $15,000 to $70,000: