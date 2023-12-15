WASHINGTON, N.C. –– Beaufort County officials urge all residents to make necessary

preparations and stay alert to updates as the region prepares for a strengthening storm system that

could bring hazardous conditions to our area this weekend.

An approaching low-pressure system is expected to bring rain, heavy winds and localized

flooding to eastern North Carolina. This is a dynamic system with an evolving forecast. We

expect that the storm will present the most significant hazards to our region between sunrise

Sunday morning and sunrise Monday morning.

Forecast details indicate that local impacts from this storm system could be similar to those

caused by Tropical Storm Ophelia in September. All Beaufort County residents who

experienced flooding and/or similar impacts from Ophelia should immediately begin

preparing for this storm.

Due to the forecasted timing, impacts and dynamic nature of the storm, we encourage residents

to limit travel for non-essential purposes from Sunday morning to Monday morning.

Here are some things to check on as you prepare for this storm:

Prepare your emergency supply kit. This should include a food and water supply,

medicine supply, emergency power sources, safety and personal items, and important

documents.

residence during the storm. Have an emergency contact outside of the impacted region

who can help you as needed.

properly secured by making anchoring/mooring arrangements and removing valuable

equipment from the boat.

local TV stations, cell phone and similar devices for updates on the storm. Make sure you

have chargers and extra batteries available for your devices.

portable generator inside your home.

portable generator inside your home. Do not attempt to drive on flooded roads