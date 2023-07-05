MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — County officials said the latest No Swim Advisory for Lake Norman, announced Wednesday morning, is the fifth so far this year.

If that number seems like a higher number than usual, that’s because it is.

“We’re getting off to a very fast start, which is not good,” said Rusty Rozzelle with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services.

The most recent incident involved nearly 900 gallons of sewage released as a result of a failed pipe, according to the county. Rozzelle said the reasons for the releases can run the gamut.

“We’ve got a lot more people living on the lakes now, and when you’ve got people, you’ve got sewage,” he said. “If you live on the lake, you usually have to pump the sewage up the hill to get it off the lake and let it flow to a treatment facility.”

Rozzelle noted that sewer lines and pumps on Lake Norman are both publicly and privately run. The private lines and pumps can have more issues due to the ability for them to have less upkeep.

Rusty Rozzelle with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services says there are variety of reason the sewage spills occur.

“If there’s a lot of construction, if that’s happening, a lot of times they’ll hit a pipe and that’s a problem,” Rozzelle said, “and some of the pipes and pumps are getting a little age on them.”

Rozzelle said the county has been encouraging pump owners to regularly perform maintenance on the lines and pumps for their respective sewer systems.

The downside of not doing so can have an impact on the bottom line during the summer on the lake, particularly with tourism.

“It’s not a problem we’re proud of,” noted Cornelius Mayor Woody Washam, who spoke to Queen City News about the lake as a major economic driver for the region. The town has 70 of the lake’s 520 miles of shoreline.

As for the releases themselves, Rozzelle said the county does have crews to perform some of the cleaning, but noted that much of the sewage — particularly, biological matter — will degrade in a matter of days, naturally.

“Just because there’s (sewage) in the lake, it doesn’t mean you’ll get diseases if you get in the water,” said Rozzelle. “There’s a higher potential for it and that’s why we’re asking people to avoid it.”