RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – There were tears. There was a parade of cars. There were flashing lights from police cars and fire trucks. But most importantly? There were smiles and memories for 3-year-old Jaielle.

On Tuesday night, Jada Sherrill publicly asked the Raleigh community to come out for her daughter in the form of a parade as she finished up radiation treatments for her incurable cancer.

Her mom said it’s a scary time because there’s nothing else they can do for her daughter, but she wanted her little girl to be celebrated and to know how much she’s loved.

And Raleigh turned out.



Jaielle finished radiation treatment Wednesday.

“I hope that it gives her more hope and she feels loved,” Sherrill said. “Today was a big day for her, she kept saying that nothing really made her happy today so I’m hoping that this did make her happy now.”

Lines of cars rounded Perry Stone and Patriot Ridge Courts right on the dot at 5 p.m.

Police cruisers and motorcycles flashed their lights, a fire engine honked its horn and Raleigh drivers were seen waving and dancing to Jaielle — some, even handing out gifts.

“What I pretty much want to do is show her that she has so much love and support just beyond us in our house, that the whole world loves her and everyone’s rooting for her,” Jada told CBS 17’s Maggie Newland on Tuesday.

“It means a lot ’cause we moved here from New York, so these are people who don’t know us from anywhere so it means a lot for us, for them to show up,” said Sherrill.

Jaielle has two sisters, the oldest one is just six years old. The family said it’s been so tough for them as well because they’re too young to understand what’s going on.