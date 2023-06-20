Altoona, PA (June 20, 2023) – Today Sheetz, a major Mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience chain, announced it will celebrate the first day of summer, June 21, by offering customers F’real milkshakes for just 99 cents with My Sheetz Rewardz. Limit 1 per Rewardz member. This special offer applies to all F’real flavors and is available to customers starting today through Friday, June 23.



The milkshakes come in some of the following flavors: Oreo Cookies & Cream, REESE’S Peanut Butter Cup, Chocolate Chill and Cool Mint Chip.



This promotion is valid for registered My Sheetz Rewardz members at over 600 Sheetz locations. Customers will just need to scan their Rewardz at checkout. Customers can become a My Sheetz Rewardz member by downloading the Sheetz app.



The Sheetz app, available on Apple and Android devices, is built to power customers through their Sheetz run, allowing customers to find their closest Sheetz store, add their My Sheetz Rewardz®, buy a gift card, get mobile offers, view nutritional details for MTO Foods and more. To download the Sheetz app, customers can visit www.sheetz.com/app.



