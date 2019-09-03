1  of  10
Closings
Dare County Schools Hyde County Schools Onslow County Schools Pamlico Christian Academy Pamlico Community College Pamlico County Schools Pocosin Innovative Charter Tiller Charter School University of Mount Olive/Mt Olive Washington County Schools

Shelters across ENC

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: Highlands County Board of County Commissioners)

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) WNCT brings you the latest on shelters across eastern North Carolina.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV