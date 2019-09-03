Shelters across ENC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) WNCT brings you the latest on shelters across eastern North Carolina.
- Shelters in Onslow County will be established beginning Thursday morning at 7 am. These consist of the Commons (special needs and pet-friendly), Swansboro High, Dixon Middle, and Richlands High.
- Pamlico County is working with the Shelter Support Staff and Pamlico Community College and has scheduled a Hurricane Shelter Opening for Wednesday at 8 p.m.
- Carteret County: A general shelter that is pet-friendly will be located at Newport Middle School and will open on Wednesday at noon.