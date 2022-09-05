GATES COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — A man in Gates County was arrested after deputies say he shot his girlfriend three times Sunday evening.

According to the Gates County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call for a domestic dispute Sunday on Sawyer Road. When they got to the scene, deputies found a woman who told them that her boyfriend, later identified as Randy Hobbs, shot her three times.

Deputies later spotted Hobbs running through a field near the residence and was able to take him into custody.

The victim was airlifted to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. Her current condition is still unknown.

Hobbs has been charged with felony assault inflicting serious injury as well as other offenses not yet released. He’s currently in custody on a $101,000 secured bond.