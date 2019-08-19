Sheriff’s Office: Man arrested after attempting to run over deputy

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) Man arrested after attempting to run over a deputy, Craven County Sheriff’s Office said.

On August 17, the Craven County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop a vehicle on Lima Road for a minor traffic violation.

The vehicle was operated by Carlton Blake Nobles, 28, of Spring Garden Road in New Bern.

Deputies said Nobles refused to stop and fled from deputies almost striking one of them.

Nobles attempted to evade deputies by pulling into a residence on Spring Garden Road and was taken into custody without further incident.

He was charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, fleeing to elude arrest, and reckless driving to endanger.