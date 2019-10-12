Shipbuilding exhibit educates locals in Lenoir County

KINSTON, (N.C.) WNCT

A group in Kinston is taking a deeper look into history with an event called “Shipbuilding Saturday.”

Over 155 years ago the C.S.S. Neuse was commissioned to protect the lower Neuse River during the Civil War.

Today, folks in Kinston at the C.S.S. Neuse Civil War Interpretive Center are trying to educate people on what it took to make a massive ironclad warship like the one on display with hands on activities.

Folks at the center said understanding the process of building a ship like the C.S.S. Neuse is important to understanding history.

“It’s one thing for people to come in and see the ship, and it’s pretty impressive, but I think it’s even more impressive to understand the process behind making it a reality. How they would have done it 155 years ago…Sometimes the how they did it is more interesting than what you see in front of you,” said Matthew Young, Site Manager of the center.

Young said they only hope to expand “Shipbuilding Saturday” in the future so that more people can enjoy and learn about the only remaining Civil War ironclad above water.