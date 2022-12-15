CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WGHP) — There has been a reported shooting at Northlake Mall in Charlotte.

Investigators say that one victim was inside of a store when the suspect entered and got into a “verbal exchange” with them. The exchange turned physical and the suspect began shooting, striking the person in the exchange and an additional victim who was not involved in the altercation.

Both gunshot victims were taken to a trauma center by EMS. The victim that was involved in the “verbal exchange” is considered to have life-threatening injuries. The victim who was not involved is considered to have non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say that they encountered the suspect while responding and they dropped their weapon and ran from the scene. The suspect surrendered right outside of the mall where they were taken into custody.