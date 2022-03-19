GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The N.C. Center for Missing Persons issued a Silver Alert on March 12th for a man who was last seen at Vidant Medical Center.

Willie Purvis Jr., 66, was last seen wearing a pink polo shirt, blue jeans and black shoes. Officials said he was last seen leaving the emergency department on Heart Drive and heading toward Arlington Boulevard.

Purvis is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Vidant Police Department at 252-847-8568.