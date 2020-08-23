Silver Alert issued for missing 67-year-old NC woman suffering from cognitive impairment

DUNN, N.C. (WAVY) — A silver alert has been issued for a missing woman from Dunn, North Carolina who authorities believe to be endangered.

Citizens are asked to be on the lookout for 67-year old Cathy Larue Westbrook, who is possibly suffering from dementia or another type of cognitive impairment.

Westbrook is described as a white woman with black hair medium length, and green eyes. She is about 5’8 and weighs 180 pounds.

She was last seen near 126 Greenfield Drive in Dunn, North Carolina wearing a white and navy flower design pullover shawl with a floral purse.

Anyone with information should call the Dunn Police Department at 910-893-9111.

