Silver Alert issued for missing Chowan County teen

Corey Jay Holcomb (N.C. Center for Missing Persons photo)

EDENTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Chowan County teenager.

Corey Jay Holcomb is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment. He is 15, 4-foot-6 and 91 pounds with medium black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black and gray bleach shirt with a polar bear on the front, black jogging pants and gray tennis shoes.

Holcomb was last seen at 323 Pima Trail in Edenton. He could be heading south in Chowan County, likely on a bicycle, officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. J. Church with the Edenton Police Department at 252-482-8484.

