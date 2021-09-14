Silver Alert issued for missing Dare County

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Dare County man.

Gabreil Daniel Aubouin, 74, is described as a white male, 5’8″, approximately 150 pounds with blue eyes and grey mid-length hair, wearing a t-shirt with a moon design and shorts in Herndon, Virginia.

Officials said he was last seen leaving Herdon, Virginia on September 12, possibly heading to Wilmington, North Carolina.

He might also be heading toward his residence at 503 Colington Driver in Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina while driving a blue IS250 Lexus with the North Carolina license plate number OBX75253.

If you know the whereabouts of Gabreil Daniel Aubouin contact Detective M Sherrod at 252-473-3444 with Dare County Sheriff’s Office.