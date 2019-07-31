Silver Alert issued for missing endangered man in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WNCT) N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing endangered man in Elizabeth City.

Officials believe that 20-year-old Jacob Roger Henderson may be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Henderson is described as a white male with brown short hair and brown eyes, approximately 6’0 and 150lbs.

He was last seen on 107 Pine Lake Drive in Elizabeth City wearing a yellow t-shirt and blue shorts.

If you have any information contact B. Pike at the Pasquotank County Sheriffs Office at 252-338-2191.

