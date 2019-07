A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing endangered man in Plymouth.

N.C. Center for Missing Persons believes that 56-year-old Daniel Kevin Wilson may be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Wilson is described as a white male with brown hair and hazel eyes, approximately 5’9 and 165lbs.

He was last seen on 115 Brinkley Place.

If you have any information contact the Plymouth Police Department at 252-793-2422.