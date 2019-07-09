Silver Alert issued for missing endangered man in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing endangered man in Rocky Mount.

The N.C. Center of Missing Persons believes that 31-year-old Juan Manuel Cruz Jr. may be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Cruz is described as a Hispanic male with black hair and brown eyes, approximately 5’7 and 220lbs.

He was last seen on 1640 Bridgedale Drive wearing a black head wrap, black sunglasses and cowboy boots.

If you have any information contact M. Mills at the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1443.