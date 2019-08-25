Silver Alert issued for missing endangered woman

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Just after midnight Sunday morning, the North Carolina Center for Missing Persons issued a Silver Alert for missing endangered woman, Melissa Dawn Bass.

Melissa Dawn Bass is a 43-year-old, white female who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

She stands 5′ 4” tall and weighs approximately 225 pounds.

Ms. Bass has short brown hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue yoga pants.

She may be attempting to travel to the area of Greenville, N.C. or Wilmington, N.C. after being reported last seem at 516 E. Church St. in Ahoskie, N.C.

Anyone with information about Melissa Dawn Bass should call the Ahoskie Police Department at 252-358-0231.