Silver Alert cancelled for missing/endangered woman in Edgecombe County

UPDATE: At the request of the Edgecombe County Sheriff Office, the N.C. Center for Missing Persons has cancelled the Silver Alert for Barbara Walker Lewis.

PREVIOUS: A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing and endangered woman in Edgecombe County.

The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for, Barbara Walker Lewis.

Citizens are asked to be on the lookout for Barbara Walker Lewis, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

She’s 68 years old, has black hair and gray eyes.

She was last seen wearing a white sweater, white fur vest, and blue jeans.

She drives a 2007 white Chevy Equinox with the NC plate number fly2973.

Anyone with information about Barbara Walker Lewis should call the Edgecombe County Sheriff Office at 252-641-7911.