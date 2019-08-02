Silver Alert issued for missing endangered woman in Warsaw

WARSAW, N.C. (WNCT) The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing endangered woman in Warsaw.

Officials believe that 42-year-old Ruby Beatrice Smith may be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Smith is described as a black female with black short hair and brown eyes, approximately 5’2 and 240lbs.

She was last seen wearing a white striped blouse, white sleeping pants with unknown design on 416 East Bay Street.

if you have any information contact Officer Carmon at the Warsaw Police Department at 910-293-7816.