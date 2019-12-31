Silver Alert canceled for missing Forsyth County man

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WNCT) A Silver Alert has been canceled for a missing Forsyth County man.

PREVIOUS:

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WNCT) N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing endangered man in Winston-Salem.

Citizens are asked to be on the lookout for 40-year-old Johnathan Michael Davis, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Davis is described as a white male with brown hair and blue eyes, approximately 6’0 and 160lbs.

He was last seen on 5171 Hillwood Drive in Winston- Salem.

Officials believe Davis is traveling towards Archdale, N.C. in a 2018 silver Chevrolet Silverado with the license plate number: DBH6144.

Anyone with information about Davis should call Deputy Faircloth at the Forsyth County Sheriff Office at 336-727-2112.