Silver Alert issued for missing Greene County man

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing man in Greene County.

Officials believe that 59-year-old Anthony A. Barrow, also known as Tony, may be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Barrow is described as a white male, with brown hair and hazel eyes, approximately 5’9 and 190lbs.

He was last seen on 595 Peter Grant Road in Snow Hill wearing a yellow shirt, khaki shorts, and khaki baseball cap.

Officials believe Barrow is driving a silver 2003 Ford F150 with a North Carolina license plate: PMD9642.

If you have any information contact the Greene County Sheriff’s Office at 252-747-3411.

