Silver Alert issued for missing man from Rocky Mount

The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing endangered man from Rocky Mount.

Authorities say 55-year-old Gilbert Arnold Brown, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or another cognitive impairment, was last seen at 137 Daniels Avenue in Rocky Mount, and he may be traveling toward Roanoke Rapids.

Brown is described as a black male, 5’5″ tall, weighing 269 pounds, with black, short hair, and brown eyes.



He was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, and orange shoes.

Anyone with information about Gilbert Arnold Brown should call the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411.