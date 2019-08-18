Silver Alert issued for missing man in Onslow County

The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing endangered man, Jessie Rae Richardson from Onslow County.

Citizens are asked to be on the lookout for Jessie Rae Richardson, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Richardson was last seen in Hubert wearing a blue t-shirt, khaki cargo shorts, and sandals.

He’s a 68 year old man that weighs 180 pounds and stands 5’7. He has blue eyes and grey hair.

Anyone with information about Jessie Rae Richardson should call Lt McAllister at the Onslow County Sheriffs Office at 910-455-3113.