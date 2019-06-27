Silver Alert issued for missing man in Pitt County

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing endangered man in Pitt County.

Officials believe that Phillip Lee Rampey, 44, may be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Rampey is described as a white male with long stringy brown hair and hazel eyes, approximately 5’9 and 150lbs.

He was seen wearing an unknown shirt, blue jeans, and black slip-on shoes.

Ramspey was last seen on 4361 Statonsburg Road on June 20.

According to the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office he has been entered missing through the National Crime Information Center database.

If you have any information contact Sgt. J Gentry at the Pitt County Sheriffs Office at 252-830-4141.