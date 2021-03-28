Silver Alert issued for missing Wilson woman

WILSON, N.C. (WNCT) The Wilson Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing, endangered woman.

27-year-old Jahtyra Thomas, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or or some other form of cognitive impairment, was last seen at 403 Mt. Vernon drive in Wilson.

Thomas is described as a black woman, with short brown hair and brown eyes. She stands 5’4” tall and weighs approximately 190 lbs.

Officials say she was last seen wearing a white short-sleeve polo shirt, tan shorts, and blue loafer shoes with white bottoms.

Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of Thomas is asked to call the Wilson Police Department at 252-399-2323.