Silver Alert issued for missing, endangered Ayden woman

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing endangered woman.

People are asked to be on the lookout for 80-year-old Helen Faircloth, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other form of cognitive impairment.

Faircloth is described as a black female with grey hair and brown eyes. She stands 5′ 5” tall and weighs approximately 141 lbs.

She was last seen at 2339 Willow Green Rd, Ayden, N.C. wearing a black hat with ear flaps, a navy blue night shirt with pink trim, a pink skirt with black triangles and stripes, and brown bedroom slippers.

Faircloth’s direction of travel is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Helen Faircloth should call Major B. Hatch from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office at 252-747-3411.