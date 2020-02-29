Silver Alert canceled for missing Rocky Mount man

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT)- The Silver Alert has been canceled for missing 38-year-old, Daniel Oxendine.

Previous:

Authorities are asking for the public’s assistance in search of a missing Rocky Mount man.

The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for 38-year-old, Daniel Oxendine.

He is described as a white male with short black hair and brown eyes. Oxendine stands 5’7” tall and weighs approximately 180 lbs and is believe to be suffering from dementia or some other form of cognitive impairment.

He was last seen wearing a tan jacket with a burgundy hoodie at 816 Paul Street in Rocky Mount, and is believed to be traveling in the direction of Lumberton.

Anyone with information about Daniel N/A Oxendine should call the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411