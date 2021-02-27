SILVER ALERT: Rocky Mount Police search for missing, endangered man

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT/MISSING PERSONS CENTER) The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing endangered man.

People are asked to be on the lookout for 68-year-old John Thomas Watson, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Watson is described as a white male with long gray hair and blue eyes. He stands 5’6” tall and weighs approximately 110 lbs.

Watson was last seen at 734 Marigold St. in Rocky Mount, N.C. wearing a black hat, burgundy sweater, gray jeans and black tennis shoes. He is believed to be traveling East towards the Oakwood Shopping Center.

Anyone with information about John Thomas Watson should call the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411.