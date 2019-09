GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – After graduating a record-breaking number of students during the 2018-2019 academic year, East Carolina University welcomed the third-largest freshman class in the university’s history this fall.

“I believe we have regained significant momentum this past year and that is reflected in the improved numbers of new freshmen, transfers and graduate students,” said Provost Ron Mitchelson. It has taken a lot of excellent pirate teamwork to achieve this positive outcome, and I am very appreciative for those collaborative efforts. We have already turned our attention to the next cycle of student recruitment and are looking forward to more good news next year.”