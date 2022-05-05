MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in Marion.

Marion Police Department Chief Tony Flowers says officers were sent to the area of East Liberty Street and Main Street around 4 a.m. Thursday.

Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson says one person died and an officer is in the hospital.

Authorities say there is no threat to public at this time, but there will be an increased law enforcement presence in the area as the investigation is ongoing.

News13 has asked Chief Flowers for additional information but he referred us to SLED. We have reached out to SLED for more details.

Count on us for updates.